American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Ecofin Advisors Ltd

Ecofin Advisors Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in American Electric Power by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

AEP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.77. 61,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

