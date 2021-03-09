Amia Capital LLP Buys 400,900 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Amia Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,900 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 25.8% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,852,000 after buying an additional 15,949,564 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,218,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,758,000 after buying an additional 1,485,978 shares during the last quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% in the third quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after buying an additional 5,477,495 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,159,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after buying an additional 2,635,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE:PBR opened at $7.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

