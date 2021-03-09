Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

