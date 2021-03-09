Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,296 shares of company stock valued at $406,301. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,106,000 after buying an additional 182,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after buying an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after buying an additional 601,385 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

