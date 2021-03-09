Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post sales of $732.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.76 million to $769.86 million. CAE reported sales of $728.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. CIBC raised their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.58. 383,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,194. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 169.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,964,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,852,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 608.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 128,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,197,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

