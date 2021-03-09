Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $5.00 EPS

Brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.96 and the highest is $5.05. McKesson reported earnings of $4.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $17.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $20.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.72. The company had a trading volume of 991,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,658,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

