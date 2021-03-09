Analysts Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $10.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $10.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.46 to $12.23. Quidel reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 733.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $36.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.46 to $43.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $15.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.17.

QDEL traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $154.88. 12,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $306.72.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $68,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Quidel by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 256,932 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Quidel by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after acquiring an additional 180,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $32,907,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

