Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.37. 83,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,647,075 shares of company stock valued at $283,089,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

