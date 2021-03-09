Analysts Anticipate TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TC Energy.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Shares of TRP opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 859,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,057,000 after buying an additional 127,369 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.