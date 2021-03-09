Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Veritex posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 537.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,197 shares of company stock worth $2,597,902 over the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Veritex by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBTX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 388,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,798. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

