Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.