Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post sales of $183.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.34 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $188.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $513.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $521.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $533.61 million, with estimates ranging from $524.07 million to $542.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,513 shares of company stock worth $3,227,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,881,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

