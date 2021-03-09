Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $930.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

