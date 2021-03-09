Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,988. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.28. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,617,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

