Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.91.

TSE RY opened at C$114.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$102.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$114.91. The firm has a market cap of C$163.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

