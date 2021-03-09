Analysts Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Target Price at $1,895.17

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,937.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cable One by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cable One by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 76.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $34.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,834.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,008.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,959.37. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

