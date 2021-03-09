Analysts Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Price Target at $18.67

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 22,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $486.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,523 shares of company stock worth $169,986. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.