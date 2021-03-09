Analysts Set Expectations for Veeva Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $241.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.95. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.