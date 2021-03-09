Analysts Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) PT at $405.57

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $405.57.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.38. The company had a trading volume of 896,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,166. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

