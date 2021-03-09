AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Million

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce sales of $11.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.44 million and the highest is $11.81 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $15.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $35.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 million to $64.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $17.19 million to $81.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 2,178,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

