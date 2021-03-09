AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

AU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.26.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,166,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

