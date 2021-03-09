Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,593,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 443.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 58,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 45,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Merchants stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

