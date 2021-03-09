Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s share price rose 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 19,768,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 28,661,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

APHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Get Aphria alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 11.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.