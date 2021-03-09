API3 Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $5.49 or 0.00010142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $76.04 million and $18.02 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, API3 has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $286.04 or 0.00528282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00531967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00076965 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

