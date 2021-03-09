Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

APO opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

