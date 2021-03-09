Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.60

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 3175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.