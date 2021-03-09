AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0803 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. AppCoins has a market cap of $19.71 million and approximately $429,376.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.21 or 0.00787784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030449 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,411,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,411,545 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

