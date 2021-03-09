Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.74 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

