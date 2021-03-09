Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Bought by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,366 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences makes up approximately 4.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.