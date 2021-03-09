Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce sales of $1.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $7.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $8.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $26.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardelyx.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,851. The company has a market capitalization of $590.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

