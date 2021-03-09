Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Shares of ARDX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 752,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,024. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

