Argent Trust Co Acquires 2,399 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 147,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 22,453 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $14,790,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. 875,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,827,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $254.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

