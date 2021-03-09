Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

