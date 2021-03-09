Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 749 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,926. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

