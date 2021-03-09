Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,435,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.13 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.