Armor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

NYSE:F opened at $12.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

