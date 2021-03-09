Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 3.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $115.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

