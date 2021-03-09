Artal Group S.A. Decreases Holdings in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Artal Group S.A. decreased its position in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,615 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 3.56% of Metacrine worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,273,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR remained flat at $$8.60 during midday trading on Monday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,974. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

