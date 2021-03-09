Artal Group S.A. Invests $13.26 Million in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,403,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000.

SGTX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SGTX traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,733. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli bought 300,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,999,974. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

