Artal Group S.A. Purchases 600,000 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $30,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,891. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

