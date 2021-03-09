Artal Group S.A. Purchases New Shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. 8,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,230. The company has a market cap of $537.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

