Artal Group S.A. Sells 100,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Artal Group S.A. decreased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics accounts for about 2.7% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $127,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $2.56 on Monday, reaching $86.21. 28,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,716. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

