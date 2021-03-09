Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

AHT stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $245.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

