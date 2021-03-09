ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Up 9.9%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.68. 1,516,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,478,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASLN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

