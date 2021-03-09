AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,639.41 ($112.87).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,005 ($91.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,336.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,895.07. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of £91.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

