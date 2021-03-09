Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) PT Raised to $13.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

