Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading 18.7% Higher

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price traded up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $24.11. 991,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,150,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $545.44 million, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 24.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 12.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

