AtonRa Partners Buys New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.56.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $25.96 on Tuesday, reaching $258.64. The stock had a trading volume of 388,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,888. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.45. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.