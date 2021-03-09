AtonRa Partners Buys Shares of 13,053 BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $89,178,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $22,244,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $19,340,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth $9,325,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 177,654 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock remained flat at $$71.96 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.