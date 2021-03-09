AtonRa Partners Takes $2.13 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FATE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,725,251.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,716. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.